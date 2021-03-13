Marion Thenault ended the aerials season in style with the first World Cup victory of her career in Almaty.

The Canadian scored 89.88 points after landing a double-full full in the super finals, beating Russia's Liubov Nikitina – who scored 86.36.

Home athlete Zhanbota Aldabergenova won bronze after an 84.99 effort in Kazakhstan.

"Honestly, it just feels amazing," said the 20-year-old Thenault, who had previously won bronze in Moscow at the start of the year.

"I felt so proud and overwhelmed with emotions on the moment. I showed what I was able to do. I am still on a cloud right now."

The win sees Thenault finish third in the aerials standings after seven events this campaign, with Laura Peel taking top spot with 450 points.

Winter Venecki finished in second with 343 points for the United States, 31 clear of the Canadian.

Pirim Werner also ended his season third in the aerials rankings after rounding out his campaign with a win.

The Swiss freestyle skier produced a score of 121.72 to take gold ahead of teammate Nicolas Gygax, while Lewis Irving of Canada won bronze for the third time this term.

Five wins from five at the start of the season secured the World Cup for Russia’s Maxim Burov, who could only finish tenth in the final outing in Kazakhstan.

