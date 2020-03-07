Getty Images
GB’s Gerken Schofield wins historic moguls medal
Thomas Gerken Schofield became the first Brit to win a World Cup medal in moguls skiing as he won silver at Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
The 22-year-old was pipped to gold by Canada's Michael Kingsbury in the dual moguls final.
It may have been a historic title for Gerken Schofield but he made a slight error, over-rotating on his last jump, to hand a 63rd World Cup win to Kingsbury.
American Bradley Wilson took bronze.
In the women’s competition, France’s Perrine Laffont continued her moguls dominance with an eighth victory of the season.