The 22-year-old was pipped to gold by Canada's Michael Kingsbury in the dual moguls final.

It may have been a historic title for Gerken Schofield but he made a slight error, over-rotating on his last jump, to hand a 63rd World Cup win to Kingsbury.

American Bradley Wilson took bronze.

Video - GB's Gerken Schofield takes dual moguls silver in Krasnoyarsk 01:49

In the women’s competition, France’s Perrine Laffont continued her moguls dominance with an eighth victory of the season.