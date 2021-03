Freestyle Skiing

Winter sports video: ‘What a performance!’ – Zoe Atkin seals halfpipe bronze in Aspen

Zoe Atkin's impressive performance in Aspen on Friday will give Team GB a boost of confidence heading into the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Zoe's older sister Izzy Atkin, who won Great Britain's first ever Olympic skiing medal in 2018, failed to make the women's final on her return from concussion suffered at the X Games when she picked up silver back in January.

00:01:53, an hour ago