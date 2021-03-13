World Cup champion Reece Howden stamped yet more authority on the Ski Cross season with a brilliant fourth victory of the campaign in Sunny Valley.

The Canadian had already clinched the overall World Cup title and sparkled once again in Russia to further extend his lead at the summit.

Howden, 22, beat Japan's Ryo Sugai and Swiss star Joos Berry to emulate his winning exploits in Val Thorens and Idre Fjall â€“ twice â€“ earlier in the season.

And that took his overall tally of World Cup points to an imperious 662, a whole 289 of his nearest competitor in Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr.

Lenherr could only muster a tenth-place finish in Sunny Valley while Frenchman Bastien Midol, third in the overall table, finished sixth.

Women's champion Fanny Smith also extended her World Cup hegemony as the 2018 Winter Olympic bronze medallist claimed her sixth win of the season.

Swiss ace Smith, 28, stands in splendid isolation at the top of the women's table and stretched her advantage with victory over Sandra Naeslund and Katrin Ofner.

Smith is now 390 points ahead of her nearest rival â€“ Marielle Thompson â€“ in the overall standings and 430 ahead of Alizee Baron, who sits third.

Canadian Thompson slumped to a 14th-place finish in Russia this weekend while France's Baron, who reigned supreme in Idre Fjall in January, finished sixth.

The event in Sunny Valley marked the penultimate race of the Ski Cross season, with the field heading to Veysonnaz, Switzerland next weekend as the campaign draws to a close.

