Hideki Matsuyama hit three balls in the water on the same hole as he made a horrid start to the 3M Open.

The Japanese superstar signed for a 77, but that tells nothing of the drama on the ninth hole as he ran up a quadruple bogey.

His tee shot leaked to the right and bounced into the water. He took a drop, but was left with an awful stance. He had the option to chop the ball into the fairway, but elected to take aim at the green. The effort came up 15 yards short, landing with a plonk in the lake.

Albert Einstein said insanity is to do the same thing over and over expecting a different outcome. Matsuyama, who has been strongly linked with a move to LIV Golf, reloaded from the same spot, and sent a third ball into the lake.

This time, he changed tack and hit a wedge from further up, and sent his ball into the grandstand.

The eventful nature of the hole continued, as he took a drop and his chip crashed into the flagstick. Thankfully, it stopped dead and he was able to tap in and avoid double figures on a single hole.

If that was not enough drama, one hole later the 2021 Masters champion chipped in for a birdie.

From there, it turned sour once again as further bogeys followed as he signed for a 77, leaving him 12 shots adrift of leaders Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im.

Matsuyama's round of six-over was only two better than Mardy Fish, with the former tennis star taking part on a sponsor's invite to become the first former tennis professional to play in a PGA Tour event.

Tom Hoge was another player to struggle, this time on the greens.

Hoge had a short putt for birdie, but it drifted left, caught a slope and ended up 15 feet away from the cup. A possible birdie became a bogey.

To his credit, Hoge recovered to card a four-under 67.

