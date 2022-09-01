Cameron Smith has said it is unfair that LIV Golf players do not qualify for world ranking points.

He has admitted that money played a part in his decision-making process, as did the ability to spend more time at home.

While he makes the move as the No. 2 player in the world, his ranking will only be going one way as LIV Golf does not qualify for ranking points and that is unlikely to change in the near future - if at all.

LIV has requested to qualify for ranking points, but a 48-player, no cut event over 54 holes counts against them in the decision-making process.

Smith feels that the quality of the field - there are a combined 24 major wins among the 48 - should mean ranking points are available.

“It’s really a shame that we are not getting world ranking points out here,” Smith said ahead of his LIV Golf debut in Boston this week. “To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get world ranking points, is perhaps a little bit unfair.

“It’s still super competitive out here. I just really think it’s a little bit unfair.”

Smith’s win at the Open means he has a five-year exemption to the majors - unless they make changes and hand out bans - and hopes ranking points will be sorted before 2027.

“I hope that these world ranking points will sort themselves out before my exemption is up,” Smith said. “To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them. I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can sort that out.”

