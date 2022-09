Golf

‘A tough process’ - Trevor Immelman ready for Presidents Cup battle despite loss of LIV Golf players

Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman is relishing the prospect of taking on Team USA at Quail Hollow. Immelman finalised his team by confirming his six picks are South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia’s Cam Davis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee, Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith.

00:01:42, 2 hours ago