Davis Love III has said he attempted to talk Phil Mickelson out of joining LIV Golf, as he wanted him to cement his legacy by becoming a Ryder Cup captain.

Mickelson accepted a reported $200 million contract to jump ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

He was suspended by the PGA Tour within minutes of playing his opening shot in the LIV Golf Series, and was warned prior to the move that it would likely impact on his involvement in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.

Former PGA Tour board member and Hall of Fame member, Love III has revealed he talked things through with Mickelson prior to his move, laying out the possible scenarios, and was disappointed the six-time major winner ignored his warnings.

Asked if Mickelson was aware of the possible ramifications of joining LIV, Love III said: “That’s the point I tried to make to him. I said let’s try and figure this out before you go over there and start playing.

“We want Phil Mickelson to be an honorary starter at the Masters, we want him to be a Ryder Cup captain, Presidents Cup captain. He deserved that.”

Mickelson stunned golf in 2021 when winning the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at the age of 50 to become the oldest major champion, and Love is disappointed how things have advanced.

“It has gone from him being a hero at Kiawah to people calling for him to be throw you of the Hall of Fame," Love III said on the Fire Drill podcast. “It is a tragic decline. It is sad.

“I don't know how many teams I was on with him, assistants, captains. We have maybe 20 teams together. It is very sad for me that Phil Mickelson is not part of the teams.”

