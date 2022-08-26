Scott Stallings is looking to build on his momentum in the second half of the year, after admitting a body transformation has revitalised his game.

Stallings is back up to 61 in the world, eight spots below his career high of 53, but back in 2015 he was at a low ebb after self-reporting for taking a substance on the PGA Tour’s banned list and was handed a 90-day suspension.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Stallings was at a low ebb and in the 2015/16 season he missed 15 cuts.

There was no improvement over the next couple of years and Stallings sought a release away from the course.

He found it in the gym and transformed his body, losing over five stone at one stage before settling at 14 stone.

The 37-year-old has said the aim was not to improve his game, rather it was a life choice that has had benefits on the course.

“It is good and I feel a lot better out there,” Stallings told Eurosport. “I feel like I have a bit more towards the end of the season.

“When you lose that much weight it does take time to adjust.

“I did not make any of the changes for golf, it was an added benefit. I did it for my life, for my wife and my kids and if there was any added bonus to golf then great.

“I needed to take better care of myself.

“I feel better as the season has progressed. The body has held up well.”

Stallings has admitted his swing naturally evolved in line with the weight he lost.

“The golf swing is continually evolving,” Stallings said. “I did not think about it at the time as golf was not a huge priority but now it's pretty crazy to see the different things in my swing and how it has changed in the past couple of years.”

Stallings has admitted spending time on his fitness boosted his mental health.

“I found something I became passionate about,” he said. “It was a way to get out of my own head, whether it was a good day kind of celebrating or a bad day getting some frustration out, the gym was where I went and I was fortunate I had people around me to help.”

“This year I would say is a B+,” Stallings said. “Getting back in the winners’ category (is the aim). I think I am trending in the right direction, especially the second half of the season and excited to see where my game goes in the remainder of the calendar year.”

While his swing has improved and made him more consistent, Stallings feels his putting has helped him back towards the top of the game.

“Putting is where you can spend the vast majority of your shots,” he said. “I have never finished inside the top 100 and I think I am somewhere around 40th (currently 42nd), so a huge improvement there.

“It is nice to have a little bit more consistency on the greens. It is amazing how big of a difference that can make.”

