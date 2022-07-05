Billy Horschel has branded LIV Golf's players "hypocrites and liars" as Ian Poulter prepares to play the Scottish Open this week.

Poulter - who signed up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series - challenged a suspension and is now eligible to play the event, which starts on Thursday, after the DP World Tour attempted to ban 16 LIV players from competing.

Horschel does not believe Poulter should have been allowed to play, with the reigning BMW PGA champion not holding back on his view of the rebel LIV players.

"They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour," Horschel said.

"To say that they wanted to also support the DP World or PGA Tour going forward, while playing the LIV Tour, is completely asinine in my opinion.

"It's unfortunate that those guys made their bed and that's what they want to do. Leave us alone, honestly.

"Last week's events, I've been really frustrated by because there are a lot of guys that are hypocrites that are not telling the truth and lying about some things.

"I just can't be diplomatic anymore about it as I have been in the past."

Poulter, meanwhile, downplayed the prospect of a hostile reception among his fellow players, likewise the supporters at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

"My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we've had," Poulter said after competing at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland.

"The locker room are people that I play against week in week out and if they take exception to it that's up to those guys. I haven't had a problem with any of the players.

"I've seen Rory (McIlroy) this week and I've had a chat, I've seen Thomas (Bjorn) and we have a difference of opinion but we're still friends, which its nice when you've played golf with these players for a very long time.

"It is strictly a business decision, not a personal decision that has to get in the way of friendships and I class pretty much everyone out here on tour as a friend."

