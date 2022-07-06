The cream of the golfing crop, Rory McIlroy aside, are teeing it up in Scotland this week for the Scottish Open - and in all probability it will rise to the top.

The Renaissance Club does offer up the prospect of a shock, but the co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will likely see the big names fight it out for the win come Sunday evening.

Golf in Scotland brings images of wind and rain, with players struggling to find fairway and greens in brutal conditions. Those hoping for that are likely to be disappointed, as benign conditions in warm (well, warm for Scotland) temperatures are expected.

Bernd Wiesberger’s 22-under total of 262 could come under threat this week, given the quality on show.

While the wind is not expected to blow, accuracy off the tee is absolutely vital. Step forward Jon Rahm. The Spaniard hits it miles, but he hits it straight - and is the No. 1 on the PGA Tour for driving accuracy.

Rahm is comfortable on links tracks as, along with the impressive play off the tee, he is one of the most creative players around the greens. ‘Spanish hands’ is the call from the gallery, and that is true of Rahm. If the putter behaves this week, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, Rahm looks a decent prospect at a general 12/1.

Many at the head of the market for the Scottish Open arrive on the back of appearances at the JP McManus Pro-Am. A parkland track playing alongside amateurs is not ideal preparation for links golf, so there could be value looking outside of those who teed it up at the big charity event.

Will Zalatoris is threatening to become the nearly man of golf, but the drought will end soon as he is a top-class talent.

The 25-year-old’s record in the majors this year is stunning, with a sixth-placed finish at the Masters and runner-up spots at the PGA Championship and US Open.

He does not have any links experience, but that is not necessarily a hindrance as it did not stop Collin Morikawa winning the Open in 2021 at the first time of asking.

A potential angle in Zalatoris’ favour is that he did not take part in JP’s event, meaning he has had the chance to sharpen his game away from the spotlight.

He got a taste of the Renaissance Club 12 months ago and if he can avoid lapses with the putter he looks well set to contend at 25/1.

Golfing punters can do a lot worse than follow the horses-for-courses theory. Lucas Herbert fits into that category. The Australian finished fourth in 2020 and 2021, and he had a welcome return to form at the Irish Open last week.

A ninth-placed finish at Mount Juliet hands Herbert a confidence boost, and he appeals at 66/1.

Billy Horschel will have plenty of camera lenses trained on him, will have plenty of camera lenses trained on him, following his comments regarding LIV Golf . The American is well capable of backing up words with actions, and enjoys his trips to the UK - he is the defending BMW PGA Championship champion.

Since his victory at the Memorial Tournament in June, Horschel has been knocking on the door and at 50/1 he looks a decent option.

