The big names were put in the shade by Cameron Tringale who hit a course-record 61 to take a three-shot lead at the Scottish Open.

Those who secured an early tee time at the Renaissance Club had the best of the conditions, with the wind picking up as the day wore on.

Tringale took advantage of favourable conditions in the morning to equal Bernd Wiesberger‘s course record of 61.

The American made six birdies on the spin on the back nine in his round of nine-under, which earned him a three-shot lead.

Any spectators who elected to follow Jordan Spieth on Thursday got their money’s worth, as the American had an eventful opening 18 holes.

The 2017 Open champion made six birdies, including a run of five in a row from holes 13 to 17, but he also put four bogeys on the card in an opening round of 68.

Like Spieth, Jon Rahm carded six birdies but his day was spoiled by a double-bogey on the 18th to sign for a two-under 68.

“It was a good round, but the one thing I wish is not have that six,” Rahm told Sky Sports. “If I make a bogey, it is 67. 68 is a good round but that six could have been avoided.”

With 14 of the world’s top 15 in action, Rahm is happy with the quality of field.

“It is good,” Rahm said. “I think everybody is happy to be here. You have a lot more US players, and it is good to see them.”

Gary Woodland chipped in on the 18th to help him into second place at six-under.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick opened his challenge with a round of 71. He didn’t have his best stuff, on the 12th he went so far off line he put the ball on the 14th green. After taking a free drop, he somehow got up and down for a par as he got round in one-over.

Fitzpatrick's playing partners Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris also carded rounds of 71, which were creditable given the windy conditions, while Justin Thomas - the US PGA Champion - is two shots further back after a bogey on 18 resulted in a round of 73, the same scoreline as his playing partners Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama.

Round One Leaderboard

Cameron Tringale, nine-under

Gary Woodland, six under

Justin Harding, five-under

Rasmus Hojgaard, four-under

Mito Pereira, four-under

Kurt Kitayama, four-under

Alex Smalley, three-under

Brandon Wu, three-under

Ryan Palmer, three-under

Ewen Ferguson, three-under

Sam Burns, three-under

Nicolai Hojgaard, three-under

Dylan, Frittelli, three-under

Doug Ghim, three-under

Justin Harding is a man in the spotlight, as one of four players - along with Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Branden Grace - in the field following appearances at the second LIV Golf event.

The four were suspended from the DP World Tour, but a court order lifted the ban ahead of a final ruling later in the year.

Harding was paired with Otaegui, with Poulter playing alongside Grace, meaning the LIV contingent were kept apart from the other players, and he took advantage of calm conditions in the morning to shoot 65.

“I’m trying my best to just play golf, put food on the table,” Harding said. “I am by no means a fighter, I’m not confrontational so it’s an awkward situation to be in.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky but didn’t realise it was going to be blown up as much as this. I thought it might have been handled a bit better by all parties.

“I was a little upset I was told I could not play. I have supported the European Tour for a long period and I’m happy to continue to do so. I’ve not had too many issues (with other players).

“There’s times when it’s a little uncomfortable but we have to look after ourselves.”

Justin Harding hits a putt during the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

Harding, who earned over $1 million in prize money from his two LIV appearances, added: “I have not signed a contract with LIV so I feel like I am in a slightly different position.

“I’ve played in the ones I’ve got into via an order of merit or world rankings and I have no idea if I’m in the next one.

“It was an invitational, it was worth a bucketload of money and I felt I could play in it.”

Poulter's LIV Golf home is a no-cut format. He may wish that was the case at the Scottish Open, as he is second last at eight-over and unlikely to be around for the weekend.

Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton are well positioned at two-under, as is Cameron Smith.

