Ian Poulter will play 36 as opposed to 54 holes this week after missing the cut at the Scottish Open in disappointing fashion.

Poulter’s new home is the LIV Golf Series, a 54-hole, no cut, shotgun start format where the player who finishes last picks up six figures in prize money.

Ad

The Brit was suspended by the DP World Tour for joining LIV, only for a successful legal challenge seeing the ban lifted ahead of a full ruling later in the year.

Genesis Scottish Open Tringale hits course record as Fitzpatrick and Thomas struggle in the wind 19 HOURS AGO

The legal challenge allowed Poulter and three other LIV players to tee it up at the Renaissance Club.

He likely wishes there was no cut this week, as he added a 72 to his opening 78 to finish at 10-over - with only four players below him when he signed his card.

His play improved from the first day, when he missed a tiddler of a putt on the 14th to the amusement of some in the crowd, and his back nine on Friday was played in one-under - but he could not undo the sorry tale of Thursday and will now shift his focus to next week’s Open Championship.

At the point of walking off the final hole, Poulter sat 19 shots behind overnight leader Cameron Tringale who was still to start his second round.

Poulter arrived in Scotland in poor form, as he finished 20th and 41st in the opening two LIV tournaments at the Centurion Club and Pumpkin Ridge respectively.

The Ryder Cup great said before the event started that the furore had taken a toll on his game.

"It is not an easy process to go through, it has been exhausting," Poulter said.

He secured over $300,000 in prize money for his two LIV displays, but there will be no prize money or ranking points for the 46-year-old this week.

LIV Golf is not recognised by the governing bodies, meaning no ranking points are earned. Poulter's only chance of improving his ranking is at the Open and on the DP World Tour events in the coming weeks. He arrived at the Renaissance Club at 100 in the world and that will not be any better on Monday.

Poulter’s playing partner and fellow LIV golfer, Branden Grace - the winner of the second event and a cool $4 million - fared better and will likely be around for the weekend after carding a 72 in the second round to sit at one-over after 36 holes.

Genesis Scottish Open Hovland loses clubs, hits shank and a duff during first round of Scottish Open YESTERDAY AT 12:36