Jon Rahm let rip with an expletive-laden outburst, as the Spaniard battled to keep in touch with Scottish Open leader Cameron Tringale.

On the 14th tee, Rahm hit an iron to the green and the ball did not do what he wanted it to do.

Ad

Instead of drawing into the flag, the ball held its line and came to rest next to a stone wall by the side of the green.

Genesis Scottish Open 'I don’t want anything to change' - Fitzpatrick wants to stay grounded after major win 6 HOURS AGO

With the ball still in flight, Rahm said: “Straight draw, straight F*****ng draw. You a** hole.”

Following a brief pause, the commentator interjected with “I don’t think he liked it.”

With his ball up against the wall, Rahm was unable to get close to the hole and ended up with his fourth bogey of the round.

A further bogey followed on the 18th to leave Rahm at level-par for the tournament following a round of 72.

“Most important thing today is to remember that it is hard for everybody. You have to keep grinding shot by shot and keep going,” Rahm said.

Fouor bogeys around the turn threatened to undo the good work of the previous day, but he steadied the ship and a round of 72 left him at seven-under going into the weekend.

Tyrrell Hatton is well placed at two-under but his hopes of securing a place in the final group on Saturday were dashed by a costly double-bogey on 18.

Jordan Smith is likely to be high on his caddie’s Christmas card list following his hole in one on the 17th.

The title sponsors offered up a car for player and caddie for an ace, and Smith made off with the loot.

Hitting a six iron, he found the middle of the green before the ball turned off the slope and towards and into the hole.

The eagle helped Smith climb to three-under, as he added a 69 to an opening 68.

Xander Schauffele made an eagle and a chip-in birdie on his final hole as he scorched round the Renaissance Club, carding a 65 to move to three-under.

Like Schauffele, US Open champion Mat Fitzpatrick fired himself up the leaderboard with an impressive round of 66.

Rickie Fowler’s form has been on the improve following a torrid couple of years and the American is in contention at two-under following back-to-back rounds of 69.

Three big-name Americans will not be around for the weekend as Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa never got to grips with the tough conditions on their side of the draw.

Thomas shot a 77 on Friday to finish at 10-over, but a poor showing at the Scottish Open is no barrier to Open glory as Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug last year - one week after finishing 71st at the Renaissance Club.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is another player who will likely head to St Andrews earlier than planned, as he did not make any inroads on Friday and a round of 72 left him below the cut line at five-over.

Genesis Scottish Open Poulter misses Scottish Open cut, after legal challenge allowed him to play 9 HOURS AGO