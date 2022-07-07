It could turn out to be one of those weeks for Viktor Hovland.

The Norwegian arrived in Scotland for the Scottish Open, but his clubs did not with Hovland seemingly the latest to fall victim to the airport crisis in the United Kingdom.

Ad

His club manufacturer reportedly worked overtime to sort a replacement set ahead of the tournament getting underway on Thursday.

Genesis Scottish Open Scottish Open 2022: Betting tips as Rahm and Zalatoris catch the eye YESTERDAY AT 09:27

It’s not clear whether his original clubs arrived before the start of play, but whatever set he took out on the course did not behave in the expected manner.

In what was a mixed round, he got under par at one stage, Hovland had a hole to forget on the fourth (his 13th).

After finding the first cut of rough off the tee, Hovland took aim at the green - only to hit the dreaded shank.

So instead of entertaining thoughts of a birdie putt, Hovland had to head roughly 45 degrees to his right and into the thick rough.

And it was thick. So thick that he was forced to take a drop. He did not improve his lie much, and he was then left red faced as with his next shot he ended up advancing the ball about three inches.

Seeing a professional hit a shank and a duff in quick succession hands hope to weekend hackers everywhere.

Hovland ended up signing for a six, and ended the opening round at the Renaissance Club on four-over and with work to do to make the cut.

Genesis Scottish Open Scottish Open 2022: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as Rahm, Scheffler head field YESTERDAY AT 07:37