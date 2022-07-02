Sergio Garcia reportedly made an “astonishing outburst” in the locker room after being fined and banned from playing in the Scottish Open.

Garcia is one of 16 professionals who were each fined £100,000 and banned from next week’s Genesis Scottish Open and two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour after playing at the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club earlier this month.

The 42-year-old reacted with fury, according to a leading player who wished to remain anonymous, report The Telegraph

“The news [of the ban] came out during last week’s BMW International [in Munich].

“Sergio flew off the handle, shouting ‘this Tour is s***, you’re all f*****!, should have taken the Saudi money,"

“Bob MacIntyre was there and was disgusted.”

MacIntyre has remained tight-lipped following the alleged incident but tweeted: “Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life.”

The anonymous player continued: “Sergio’s reputation had taken quite a hammering anyway before this but this has sealed it for many of us.

“The rant in America the other month was one thing, but this is his home Tour, where he started and he shouldn’t forget that. Fair enough, he’s taken the money. But he doesn’t have to rub other players’ noses in it.”

In May, during the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland, Garcia is reported to have said: “This is absolute bulls**t.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour. I can’t wait to get out of here. A couple of more weeks and I won’t have to deal with you any more.”

