For the second week in a row on the DP World Tour, the market is dominated by one man.

Ad

McIlroy was available to back at 5/1, meaning he had the look of an each-way bet to nothing. A charge on Sunday saw him get within a whisker of victory, so those who backed him each-way got their money back.

Acciona Open de España Open de Espana: Tee Times, Prize Money, TV Coverage as Rahm heads field AN HOUR AGO

Rahm is half that price at 5/2, meaning there is no each-way opportunity at Club de Campo.

One thing is obvious, Rahm is by a street the best player in the field. He is also motivated to put on a strong performance for his home fans.

"As a Spanish player, I think it is my duty [to play in Spain],” Rahm said. "If I can only come to one I will come to one.

"I’ll try to do what I can to play and support my country.

"I’m aware of the impact a player like me can have, and I have seen it every time I come.

"I take it upon myself to try and perform and give them four days of entertainment and something to look forward to.”

Throw in the fact he has won the event on two previous occasions - a third victory would take him alongside Seve Ballesteros - and there is a strong argument to suggest Rahm is the way to go.

While we saw McIlroy as an each-way play in Scotland, there is no value to be had in backing Rahm and we will look elsewhere.

He could blow the field apart, and should he start well, Rahm could trade at odds-on at some stage - as he did when going out in 30 strokes for his opening round last year. But he did not seal the deal 12 months ago and we’ll happily take a watching brief on this occasion.

Spanish players have a tremendous record in their home event. The weather will be to their liking - unlike in Scotland where handwarmers and rain jackets were the best sellers in the streets of St Andrews - and expect a clutch of them to mass towards the top of the leaderboard.

"I expect us to be underdogs' - Donald on Europe's Ryder Cup chances in Rome

If not Rahm, then which one do we go for? Defending champion Rafael Cabrera Bello and the man he pipped to the title, Adri Arnaus, are obvious starting points - but we’ll look a little further down the betting and opt for Pablo Larrazabal.

His current form is not good, which is probably why he can be backed at 60/1.

Larrazabal missed the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links and withdrew after one round of the Italian Open, but towards the start of September he showed signs of life at the BMW PGA Championship.

And going back to the spring, he was a two-time winner in the space of a month - the second of which was on home soil at the ISPS Handa Championship.

A return to warmer weather will suit a player who has elite-level form in the book - and he is an each-way play.

Precision iron play will be important for targeting small greens, but of equal importance is taking advantage of the par fives. They are scoring holes, so length off the tee is a huge advantage. For that reason alone we will sidestep Eddie Pepperell - albeit reluctantly - as he looks primed to secure a first win since 2018.

Pepperell has been playing excellent golf for months, but he does not like to put driver in play and he could find himself playing catch-up if he does not score well on the par fives.

The second dart at the board is Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard who can be backed at 66/1.

Bjerregaard is in need of a big result as he is in danger of losing his playing rights on the DP World Tour.

Players in that bracket are those whose form has been poor, and that is the case for Bjerregaard in 2022. But he showed positive signs at the Open de France last month and it was at the Cazoo Open in August that he came close to snapping a four-year winless run.

Club de Campo should suit the Dane who will relish the scoring opportunities presented by the par fives and he is a each-way play.

Ryder Cup Woods will be a part of US Ryder Cup team 'in some capacity', confirms Johnson 12 HOURS AGO