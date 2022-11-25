Adam Scott has revealed he will change his schedule in 2023 in a bid to make the marginal gains he hopes could propel him back into a major winner once again.

The Australian has been playing some of the best golf of his career, but his one and only major to date was at the Masters in 2013.

Ad

Scott is based in Switzerland, but intends to put down roots in Florida in the early part of the year in order to cut down on travel.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Smith charges up the leaderboard after 'a really good sleep' 22 MINUTES AGO

“I don’t live in the States, but I’m going to spend way more time in the States next year to compete seriously,” Scott said. “I can’t be flying all around the world playing against guys who don’t.”

Scott has not been in the winner’s circle since the Genesis Invitational in February of 2020, but he recorded a string of top-10 finishes in 2022 and has majors in his sights.

“I guess I want to win all the majors, and that sounds like a lot, but really it’s three more events,” Scott said. “It’s just got to be the right week. I have all the tools. I’m still very healthy. I’m still moving the golf ball well and I have a lot of experience, and I’m just trying to put it all together.

“I want to fulfil my dreams and goals as a player and time is less on my side now. I have to do everything I can to make sure I give myself the best chance. I still haven’t achieved all the things I want to achieve in my own career.”

Scott is in his native Australia to compete on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The focus will then shift to 2023, with Scott excited about the new schedule which has seen the PGA Tour make huge increases to prize funds.

“I'm interested to see how [the schedule] will play out, how it'll be received when it's happening, by the players and by television,” Scott said. “I don't know that there's ever been a better time to be a member of the PGA Tour because all of a sudden there are these 13 elevated events that are at least double the money we've ever played for.”

Golf Grant holds narrow lead over Stark in Race to Costa Del Sol title battle 15 HOURS AGO