Scott Jamieson set a new course record as he climbed to the top of the leaderboard at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, as the likes of Louis Oosthuizen and Eddie Pepperell moved into contention.

Taking advantage of soft conditions at Leopard Creek, Jamieson peppered pins and was rewarded with nine birdies in a round of 63 to get to 13-under.

Leopard Creek clearly suits Jamieson’s eye, as he has a T6, T4 and T3 to his name, and he produced a brilliant, blemish-free round to open up a three-shot lead over the chasing pack.

Despite being on the tougher side of the draw, Oosthuizen played himself into contention with a round of 66 on Friday.

Starting on the back nine, Oosthuizen birdied his opening five holes and kept things together on the more difficult second nine to jump up the leaderboard to eight-under.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Scott Jamieson,

T2. David Ravetto, 10-under

T2. Nathan Kimsey, 10-under

T2. Eddie Pepperell, 10-under

T5. MJ Daffue, nine-under

T5. Dean Burmester, nine-under

T5. Aaron Cockerill, nine-under

T5. Dylan Mostert, nine-under

T5. Oliver Bekker, nine-under

Those who were on the morning-afternoon side of the draw were at a distinct advantage.

With the course extremely receptive after a dousing of rain, the afternoon starters on Friday took advantage

Nathan Kimsey cashed in with a 64 to get to 10-under. It could have been better for the Englishman, as his only bogey of the day came at the 18th after his approach found the water.

Pepperell produced an iron-play masterclass, and the putter warmed up on the back nine to help him climb firmly into contention at 10-under following a round of 65.

“It was a good round,” Pepperell said. “After a few holes I was not sure what to expect with the weather. With the weather passing it was calm and scoreable.

“I did not feel terribly comfortable off the tee, but I hit my irons really well and it was a case of getting in play and then flag hunt.”

Reflecting on the changes that have been made to Leopard Creek, Pepperell said: “It is playing more like it used to play.

“I’ve loved coming here, because it felt like a less-difficult test. But the last couple of times I’ve been here it’s been so hard.

"This year as long as you keep it away from the bush you have a shot at the greens.”

Age would appear to be no barrier for Ernie Els, as the 53-year-old four-time major winner carded a round of 69 to climb to five-under at a tournament he won back in 2005.

- - -

