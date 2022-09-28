Windy and possibly wet weather is the stuff of nightmares for some, but for golfers it is often viewed as a badge of honour to battle through such conditions.

If the forecast is to be believed, professionals and amateurs could be faced with exactly that at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The event is one the players relish, as while there is major money and ranking points up for grabs, it takes place in a relaxed atmosphere as pros play alongside amateurs - often friends, family and the odd superstar.

The players will face one round each on the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns before the top qualifiers do battle on the final day at the home of golf in St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy heads the field and as is the case every time he tees it up, is the hot favourite.

The world No. 2 heads the field at around the 5/1 mark and although a skinny price, it is an each-way bet to nothing. If he finishes in the places you get your money back. If he wins, a profit comes your way.

We’re not keen on backing favourites, but on this occasion we are prepared to make an exception.

McIlroy is also bang in form; playing arguably the best golf of his career. He secured victory for a record third time at the FedEx Cup in late summer, and he was second and fourth at the BMW PGA Championship and Italian Open respectively.

He has had a week off to recharge the batteries and will be motivated for the challenge as he will be playing alongside his dad, Gerry, in the team competition.

McIlroy and McIlroy senior lost out by a shot in the team event in 2019, so his motivation is clear - and it could also catapult him to individual success.

A short-priced favourite is not to everyone’s taste, and we will throw a dart at a bigger price for our second selection.

Links golf can take years to master; some never do. One who is at home on this type of terrain is Tom Lewis.

He burst onto the scene in 2011, when he finished 30th in the Open at Royal St George’s - and won the silver medal for low amateur.

Lewis turned professional later that year and the world appeared at his feet when he won his first event within a month of turning pro.

His career dipped before a second win at the Portugal Masters in 2018, and he made the move to America to try and make the grade on the PGA Tour.

Things were tough for Lewis in America and he failed to secure his Tour card, but he has returned to Europe and showed signs of sparking into life.

Top-16 finishes at the Czech Masters, Made In Himmerland and Italian Open were positive signs and he was bang in the hunt at the Open de France until dunking his ball in the water during his final round.

Lewis is a seasoned performer in this event. He finished tied for fifth in 2019, T10 in 2018 and T3 in 2013.

With him showing decent levels of form in recent weeks, the 90/1 makes plenty of appeal from an each-way perspective.

