Golf is back home this week, as the DP World Tour returns to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Unlike the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, this week’s event looks set to be played in proper Scottish weather with wind and rain on the menu.

It is an event the players relish, a Links test in Linksy conditions - while the opportunity to play with friends, family and the odd superstar from outside the world of golf adds to the appeal.

Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up this week, and will be joined by star names including Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

There could be some uncomfortable moments, similar to the BMW PGA Championship, as Liv Golf players Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein - among others - will be in the field.

Courses:

Old Course, St Andrews

The home of golf. Golf has been played at St Andrews since the 1400s, with the Old Course crafted for play in 1895. The Open Championship has been staged on the famous links on 30 occasions, with Cameron Smith securing victory this year

Kingsbarns

While St Andrews dates back to the 1400s, Kingsbarns is a modern layout. It may not have the history of some famous Scottish links, but it is a majestic track with holes hugging the coast. It is not a test for the professionals, and if the wind does not blow it can be a birdie-fest, but the amateurs in the field will love it.

Carnoustie

Without doubt the toughest of the three courses played this week. It is one of the venues on the Open rotation and has hosted the major on eight occasions.

Old Tom Morris played a part in the initial 10-hole layout dating back to 1842, before extending it to 18 holes in 1867.

It first hosted the Open in 1931, and was modified significantly prior to the 1999 championship. Bunkers were changed and added, with some being removed, while greens were tweaked and new tees added.

It is a stunning track, and one of its most famous moments was in the 1999 Open when Jean van de Velde threw away the title on the 18th hole after his tangle with the Barry Burn.

Prize Money: $5m (£4.68m), with the winner’s share being $833,000 (£780,864).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: St Andrews - 61 - Ross Fisher (2017), Carnoustie - 63 - Tommy Fleetwood (2017), Kingsbarns - 60 - Branden Grace (2012), Peter Uihlein (2013)

- 61 - Ross Fisher (2017), - 63 - Tommy Fleetwood (2017), - 60 - Branden Grace (2012), Peter Uihlein (2013) 72 holes (Dunhill Links): 264 - Tyrrell Hatton (2017)

TV Coverage: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Danny Willett

2019: Victor Perez

2018: Lucas Bjerregaard

2017: Tyrrell Hatton

2016: Tyrrell Hatton

2015: Thorbjorn Olesen

2014: Oliver Wilson

2013: David Howell

2012: Branden Grace

2011: Michael Hoey

2010: Martin Kaymer

2009: Simon Dyson

2008: Robert Karlsson

2007: Nick Dougherty

2006: Padraig Harrington

2005: Colin Montgomerie

2004: Stephen Gallagher

2003: Lee Westwood

2002: Padraig Harrington

2001: Paul Lawrie

