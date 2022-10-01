Richard Mansell goes into the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a four-shot lead after another impressive round from the Englishman at Carnoustie.

Mansell’s round of 68 at a wet and windy Old Course in St Andrews on Friday sent him to the top of the leaderboard, and he stretched his advantage by carding a round of five under in much-improved weather conditions on moving day.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2022 season by qualifying for the Open Championship and the US Open, and now he’s closing in on his first DP World Tour win.

He got off to a perfect start with birdies on the second and third, and followed that up with another four birdies on the back nine to head into the clubhouse on 15-under.

Alex Noren, who was Mansell’s closest challenger after round two, is four shots behind, while Ryan Fox and Daniel Gavins enjoyed impressive round of seven-under and five-under respectively to join the Swede on 11-under overall.

Niklas Moller and Antoine Rozner are one shot further back, while England’s Callum Shinkwin sits on 9-under.

THIRD ROUND LEADERBOARD

1. Richard Mansell, 15-under

T2. Daniel Gavins, 11-under

T2. Alex Noren, 11-under

T2. Ryan Fox, 11-under

T5. Niklas Moller, 10-under

T5. Antoine Rozner, 10-under

7. Callum Shinkwin, 9-under

T8. Rasmus Hojgaard, 8-under

T8. Tapio Pulkannen, 8-under

Robert MacIntyre, fresh off victory at the Italian Open, sparked hopes of a first Scottish win at Alfred Dunhill Links since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 after performing well in the wild weather on Friday to climb into fifth place.

But the Scot’s round of one-under par at St Andrews leaves him in a pack of nine players in joint-10th place at 7-under, alongside compatriots Connor Syme and Grant Forrest.

Rory McIlroy fell apart in the difficult weather on day two but recovered at St Andrews with a round of five-under that puts him on 6-under for the weekend.

