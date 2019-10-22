Arnold Palmer to be honored with postage stamp in 2020

Palmer, who died in 2016 at the age of 87, earned 62 career victories on the PGA Tour including seven major championships during a career in which he drew a legion of fans to the game.

The stamp, whose first date of issue was not given, will feature a photo of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

It will be issued as a "forever" stamp, meaning its value will always equal the cost of a first-class mail stamp.

"To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor," Palmer's daughter, Amy Saunders, said in a statement released on behalf of the Arnold Palmer Organization.

"It's something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it's a wonderful way to preserve his legacy." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)