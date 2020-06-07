Golf

Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Golf's Asian Tour said on Sunday it is planning to resume its 2020 season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea as governments around the region move to loosen measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The $1.181 million tournament will tee off in the South Korean city of Incheon on Sept. 10, with back-to-back events in Taiwan and Japan lined up in the following weeks, said the governing body for men's professional golf in Asia.

The Asian Tour season, which started in January in Hong Kong, was suspended in March as governments imposed lockdowns and travel curbs to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

14 HOURS AGO

"We are targeting a conservative restart in September because of the current predicament with restrictions on air travel and large gatherings," Asian Tour chief executive Cho Minn Thant said in a statement.

Governments in Asia have started to slowly ease lockdowns as the rates of infection slows in some countries but there are concerns about a second wave of infections when economies fully reopen.

"The ultimate lifting of quarantine periods will determine the Tour's ability to resume full-scale operations," Cho said.

The Asian Tour was targeting between 10 to 12 events from September to December, he said.

While they hoped to recover much of the season, Cho said there were already plans to extend it into 2021.

He also said the early tournaments would look different due to heightened health and safety regulations.

"If we need to minimize the number of foreign travellers travelling into a host country, we may have to do without private caddies, entourages, and support staff," said Cho.

The U.S. PGA Tour restarts in Texas on Thursday, while golf in Europe resumes with the British Masters on July 22. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Golf

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

YESTERDAY AT 21:44
Golf

Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid COVID-19

YESTERDAY AT 20:34
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

YESTERDAY AT 21:44
Golf

Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid COVID-19

YESTERDAY AT 20:34
Golf

REFILE-Golf-Montgomerie welcomes European Tour return despite smaller prize pots

05/06/2020 AT 02:55
Golf

Ryder Cup without fans almost a 'yawner', says US captain Stricker

04/06/2020 AT 03:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

YESTERDAY AT 12:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

YESTERDAY AT 11:18
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
FIM EWC

5 Superstocks in the Top 15

16/09/2018 AT 08:41
World Cup

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals

07/07/2018 AT 14:35
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Nadal cried when I won my first French Open' - Federer salutes great rival

07/02/2020 AT 18:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Curling

Double win for Sweden at Curling World Championships

01/04/2018 AT 11:02
Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt progress thanks to late winner

29/01/2017 AT 17:46
League Two

Round-up: Northampton set club record with win over Wycombe

20/02/2016 AT 17:45
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWoods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week