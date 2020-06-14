Golf

Berger, Morikawa headed to playoff at Colonial

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa will play a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the PGA Tour's first event following a three-month COVID-19 break at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

The American duo finished the 72 regulation holes at Colonial Country Club on 15-under-par 265.

Overnight leader Xander Schauffele missed the playoff by one stroke after his par putt from two feet at the penultimate hole lipped out of the cup. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

