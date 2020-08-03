Golf

BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal.

"Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting strategy, and enable the Tour to reach new fans and further engage current fans who enjoy betting on golf," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming.

As part of the deal BetMGM will be allowed to use the tour's logos in its marketing and create pre-game and post-game betting programming on its sportsbook platforms.

BetMGM will also be allowed to distribute of highlights to users who have placed bets.

The PGA Tour is one of the most popular offerings on it's platform, said BetMGM.

BetMGM is currently licensed for sports betting in seven states including Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada as well as West Virginia.

BetMGM already has sponsor relationships with several golfers, including Jimmy Walker, Kevin Na, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore and Boo Weekley.

The deal follows a similar one announced last week when DraftKings was named the first official betting operator. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

