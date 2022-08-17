From 125 to 70, things are getting serious as the players enter the second of the three FedEx Cup play-offs at the BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy will be eager to find some form after missing the cut in the opening event at TPC Southwind last week.

The same comment applies to Scottie Scheffler who began the play-offs in No. 1 spot, but dropped to second after failing to get through to the weekend.

Will Zalatoris now occupies the top spot following his win at the FedEx St Jude Championship . There is no knowing what he can achieve now he has broken his duck.

There will be no Cameron Smith in the field, with the Open champion withdrawing to nurse a hip problem.

Wilmington Country Club plays host to the event, and Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion - winning when the BMW Championship was hosted at Caves Valley - which set him on a path to FedEx Cup glory and the huge prize that came with it.

While established names such as Scheffler, McIlroy, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas are in the hunt, PGA Tour rookies Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith, Mito Pereira, and Sahith Theegala are making waves.

The BMW Championship is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour rota, and has taken place on a host of courses.

This is the first time at Wilmington Country Club, and it will head to Olympia Fields Country Club in 2023.

The 70 teeing it up this week know exactly what is required, as the top 30 in the field advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake. For the remaining 40, it is time to put the feet up ahead of the new PGA Tour season.

Course: Wilmington Country Club

The track in Delaware dates back to its origins as a nine-hole course in 1901. Additional land was purchased to stretch the course out to 18 holes and it has been tinkered with down the years.

There are two courses, the North and the South - with the latter championship course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr in 1960. It was reworked by Andrew Green in 2021 as part of a $7 million renovation including a new clubhouse, after a tornado hit in 2020 and it stretches out to over 7,500 yards.

It is a typical US parkland track, with big greens, water, pristine fairways and white bunkers that although look daunting are no test for the professional.

Members will not recognise the routing, as hospitality stands and viewing areas will see it tweaked for the BMW Championship. The final hole, finishing in front of the glorious clubhouse, will remain.

How deep the rough is will likely play a part on scoring, as if it’s cut low the course may not have much defence.

Prize Money: $15m, with the winner’s share being $2.7m.

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records: N/A as it is the first event to take place at Wilmington Country Club

TV Coverage: The BMW Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

PAST WINNERS:

2021: Patrick Cantlay

2020: Jon Rahm

2019: Justin Thomas

2018: Keegan Bradley

2017: Marc Leishman

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jason Day

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Zach Johnson

2012: Rory McIlroy

2011: Justin Rose

2010: Dustin Johnson

2009: Tiger Woods

2008: Camillo Villegas

2007: Tiger Woods

Tee Times (Local):

09:10am Harold Varner III

09:10am Alex Noren

09:20am Chris Kirk

09:20am Taylor Moore

09:30am Troy Merritt

09:30am Chez Reavie

09:40am Mackenzie Hughes

09:40am Si Woo Kim

09:50am Kurt Kitayama

09:50am Sebastián Muñoz

10am Keegan Bradley

10am Adam Scott

10:10am Trey Mullinax

10:10am Mito Pereira

10:25am Seamus Power

10:25am Shane Lowry

10:35am Maverick McNealy

10:35am K.H. Lee

10:45am Kevin Kisner

10:45am Corey Conners

10:55am J.T. Poston

10:55m Joohyung Kim

11:05am Collin Morikawa

11:05am Tom Hoge

11:15am Max Homa

11:15am Jordan Spieth

11:25am Xander Schauffele

11:25am Patrick Cantlay

11:40am Sam Burns

11:40am Tony Finau

11:50am Justin Thomas

11:50am Sungjae Im

12pm Taylor Pendrith

12pm Marc Leishman

12:10pm Matt Kuchar

12:10pm Brendan Steele

12:20pm Adam Hadwin

12:20pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30pm Lucas Herbert

12:30pm Emiliano Grillo

12:40pm Tyrrell Hatton

12:40pm Cam Davis

12:55pm Scott Stallings

12:55pm Andrew Putnam

1:05pm Luke List

1:05pm Russell Henley

1:15pm Keith Mitchell

1:15pm Cameron Tringale

1:25pm Lucas Glover

1:25pm Denny McCarthy

1:35pm J.J. Spaun

1:35pm Aaron Wise

1:45pm Davis Riley

1:45pm Sahith Theegala

1:55pm Billy Horschel

1:55pm Brian Harman

2:10pm Viktor Hovland

2:10pm Joaquin Niemann

2:20pm Jon Rahm

2:20pm Hideki Matsuyama

2:30pm Sepp Straka

2:30pm Rory McIlroy

2:40pm Will Zalatoris

2:40pm Scottie Scheffler

2:50pm Matt Fitzpatrick

2:50pm Cameron Young

3pm Alex Smalley

3pm Wyndham Clark

