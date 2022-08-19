Rory McIlroy shrugged off an early bogey and a slightly cold putter to keep himself in the mix after 36 holes of the BMW Championship.

The four-time major winner’s approach play was sensational and he gave himself a look at a host of birdie chances, but only converted five of them.

Two bogeys saw him sign for a 68 for the second day in a row, and well within striking distance of the leaders - albeit with a host of players still out on the course.

McIlroy had ground to make up after his ugly triple bogey on Thursday . Hopes of a fast start were dashed by a missed birdie putt on the first and a bogey on the second.

At that point he was down at two-under, but the third hole has proved to be a gift for the players and McIlroy got back on track with a birdie on the par five.

McIlroy’s driving was towards its imperious best on Friday and excellent tee shots on six and eight yielded birdies to lift him to five-under for the tournament.

The Irishman missed makeable birdie chances on 10 and 13, and trudged off the par-five 14th with a bogey on the card.

It was not the ideal scene setter for the walk to the 15th, a hole he made triple bogey at on the previous day. On this occasion, with the pin on the left, he went for a draw rather than a fade. And instead of finding the water, he sent his tee shot to within four feet for a tap-in birdie.

McIlroy could arguably have birdied the final four holes, but he passed up chances at 16 and 17 before chipping in on 18 to get to six-under.

Will Zalatoris arrived at Wilmington Country Club at the top of the FedEx Cup standings courtesy of his win at TPC Southwind last week.

Playing alongside the man he knocked off the top spot, Zalatoris was put in the shade by Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler’s putter had gone a little cold since his win at the Masters, but it was in fine fettle on Friday as he rolled in a string of impressive putts to get to seven-under.

With Scheffler’s driving and iron play also impressive, he was able to put four shots between himself and Zalatoris.

Tyrrell Hatton is battling to get into the top 30 for next week’s Tour Championship, but struggled on Friday.

Hatton wears his heart on his sleeve, and after a round of 71 left him at four-under, he pulled no punches.

“What an absolutely rubbish round of golf that was,” Hatton told Sky Sports. “I hit two fairways today, one of which was going into the trees, bounced off the trees and back into the fairway, so I’ve technically hit one fairway.

“It was an absolute shocker and I hated every minute of it.

“I have just gone out and played an awful round of golf. That was nothing short of pathetic.

“I am not one to go on the range afterwards, but I think I will go and hit a few now to let off a bit of steam and try not to throw any clubs in the water.”

Jon Rahm had a tough day on Thursday, with little going his way. Three bogeys on his outward nine sent him down to five-over, but things turned around on the back nine. Three birdies and a brilliant eagle on the 16th took him to one-over for the tournament.

