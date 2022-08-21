Viktor Hovland’s chances of winning the BMW Championship are non-existent, but he lit the fire on Sunday with a brilliant start to his round which included a hole-in-one.

The Norwegian star’s attention is likely to be shifting towards next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, and he set about sharpening his game early on in Delaware on Sunday.

On his opening two holes at the Wilmington Country Club, we got no clue as to how well his putter was faring - because he didn't even need it.

At the opening hole, Hovland appeared in trouble after finding the greenside bunker. Problem, what problem?

Hovland pulled out the sand wedge, cut under the ball superbly to splash out, and it took two hops before rolling into the middle of the cup for a birdie.

At the next it got even better with the first hole-in-one of this season’s FedEx Cup play-offs.

From 203 yards, Hovland took dead aim. The strike was pure as the ball landed eight feet from the hole, jumped forward and hit the flag before dropping into the hole.

It was only early in the day, but there were plenty of people on the course to offer their congratulations.

What about the putter, you say?

On the sixth, we got the answer as he holed a monster from 46 feet for a birdie.

Hovland is the kind of player who can get on a roll and while he will be off the pace when the Tour Championship starts next week, don’t rule out a big run from the 24-year-old Norwegian.

