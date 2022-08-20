Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship in the middle of his round on account of a hip injury.

He hit his approach to the back of the green and gingerly walked to his ball.

He went to address the ball but looked in discomfort, as he attempted to stretch out the joint.

Medical assistance was called, before Zalatoris cosied his putt down to the hole and tapped in for a par.

He appeared in pain as he picked his ball out of the cup, before striding off the green and to the next tee where he immediately sat down and began a stretching routine.

In discussion with a rules official, Zalatoris said he was not able to make a swing without pain.

A doctor arrived and spoke with the player before going through some stretching routines, after which Zalatoris shook hands with his playing partner and withdrew.

Zalatoris had a withdrawal on his record last year, when an injury forced him out of the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

The 26-year-old’s win at TPC Southwind last week took him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, but withdrawal will see him start next week’s Tour Championship down the field. He is projected to still be in the top five.

More to follow

