Rory McIlroy has confirmed he has added the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to his schedule.

The Irishman said following his near miss at the Open Championship that he would be taking a short break, with his next appearance being the start of the FedEx Cup at TPC Southwind from August 14-17.

He will then take in event two and the culmination, the Tour Championship, at East Lake from August 25-27.

Beyond that it was not clear when he would tee it up again, but the four-time major winner has confirmed he will be in the field for the flagship event on the DP World Tour at Wentworth from September 8 to 11.

"I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship," McIlroy said . "It's an event I always love playing - the West Course has been good to me in the past, and the fans are incredibly supportive.

"I've had a consistent year so far and having a chance to win again at the iconic Wentworth would help my season-long campaign."

McIlroy last appeared at the event in 2019, and he got his hands on the trophy when beating Shane Lowry by one shot in 2014.

Other big names confirmed for Wentworth are US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, 2021 US Open winner Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and the 2020 victor Tyrrell Hatton.

