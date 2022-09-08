Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood defied the DP World Tour by wearing LIV Golf apparel in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Poulter and Westwood joined LIV Golf earlier in the year, which resulted in them being banned from competing on the PGA Tour.

An injunction ahead of a full hearing next year means they can compete on the DP World Tour, and a host of LIV players are teeing it up at Wentworth this week.

Prior to the BMW PGA Championship, DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley asked the LIV golf players not to wear LIV apparel, as a courtesy to its sponsors.

According to ESPN, the memo from Pelley read : “Out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV Golf-branded apparel during your participation at Wentworth."

It was a request as opposed to a requirement, but Poulter and Westwood elected to ignore it as both were seen wearing the Majesticks name of their LIV Golf team on the course on Thursday.

It has been reported that a requirement for LIV players is to where branded apparel in all events.

Poulter was booed by a section of spectators when his name was announced on the first tee.

