Rory McIlroy is capable of amazing things, but he’s also a human and had a moment to forget on the eighth hole in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship.

After finding the rough to the right off the tee, McIlroy got to his ball and found it nestled down.

The option to chip out was there, but the world’s best golfers don’t tend to go down that route unless there is no other way.

After consulting with his caddie, McIlroy elected to take aim at the green.

Ball and player had a difference of opinion. The world No. 3 wanted the ball to go dancing round the flagstick. The ball wanted to remain where it was.

The ball won the argument, sort of, as McIlroy’s swipe only managed to move the ball about six inches.

“Well it moved, but backwards,” was the call from the commentary box.

Technically it went sideways rather than backwards, but you got the point.

He had a second go and found the green but was unable to make the par putt as he made the turn at one-under.

