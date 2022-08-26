There will be a heavy LIV Golf presence at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next month, which does not sit well with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

The initial entry list has been revealed, and European veterans Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia feature on the entry list.

LIV Players from the other side of the Atlantic also feature, with Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak taking advantage of their positions inside the world’s top 60 for an exemption.

Those who defected to LIV and have not resigned their membership of the PGA Tour are banned from playing on the PGA Tour, but the DP World Tour does not have a hard ban as players won a court case ahead of a full ruling at a later date.

Other established members of the DP World Tour who have joined LIV in the shape of Sam Horsfield, Justin Harding, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Pablo Larrazabal, Shaun Norris, Adrian Otaegui, Bernd Wiesberger, Wade Ormsby and Branden Grace also feature on the entry list.

It will be a busy time for the LIV players, as the fourth event in its series takes place in Boston the previous week.

While there will be plenty of attention on the LIV players, there is a healthy presence of PGA Tour members.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been vocal critics of LIV and they will be in action at Wentworth on September 8.

Also slated to be in action are US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and defending champion Billy Hosrchel.

Fitzpatrick has said it will be "odd" and "disappointing" to see LIV players tee it up at Wentworth.

"It's going to be odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth," Fitzpatrick said. "That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing. But they won their little thing.

"But yeah, it's going to be interesting to see what happens. Obviously they're [the DP World Tour] not quite in as strong a position as the PGA Tour are in terms of regulations or whatever it is. Yeah, I guess we'll just have to see how it plays out."

