Shane Lowry has said his victory in the BMW PGA Championship was “one for the good guys” as the rift between LIV Golf and the established tours continues to grow.

Lowry was outspoken in his views about LIV Golf players teeing it up in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Irishman said “there are certain guys that I can't stand being here, to be honest, and I don't like it that they're here.”

Lowry’s words added pressure on him to perform, with 17 LIV players in the field at Wentworth.

Although Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch mounted tough challenges from LIV, the fight for the title boiled down to a three-way battle between Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm - two other players who have been critical of LIV

Lowry birdied the 18th hole to secure a one-shot victory over Rahm and McIlroy, and took a swipe at the LIV players who were at Wentworth.

“I made no secrets of how I feel about the whole thing at the start of the week,” Lowry said. “I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself, first and foremost. But I think for this Tour, everyone that has stayed loyal to this Tour and has done everything for this Tour, I really feel like this is one for the good guys.”

Lowry went bogey free over the 54 holes, and was delighted with how he handled the pressure of overhauling Rahm - who surged through the field to post the clubhouse lead - and fending off McIlroy.

“I remember Alex Noren did it to me one year,” Lowry said. “He went out early and shot 62 and that came into my head.

“I got to 16 and was trying to get past that but then had to worry about Rory behind me as he could do anything on those last few holes.

I just tried my best to hit shots. I said to my coach I needed to allow myself to play golf.

“I am playing the best golf of my life and I needed to allow myself to do that and I did that.”

On his birdie on 18, Lowry said: “It is one of the best shots I have ever hit. A 5-iron from 217 yards was pretty special. I did not manage to hole the putt and I don’t know how Rory’s missed but I am pretty happy it did!”

