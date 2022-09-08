The emergence of LIV Golf has split the sport down the middle.

There are staunch supporters of the established tours, ardent fans of “golf, but louder” LIV Golf - and those who crave for some common ground to be found.

What has got the American’s back up is players from LIV teeing it up at DP World Tour tournaments in search of world ranking points, as he feels they are depriving established members of slots in events.

That is the case this week, with 17 LIV Golf players playing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Ian Poulter is one of the big names to join LIV Golf who is playing at Wentworth this week.

Poulter is no shrinking violet, and he and Horschel had a conversation on the putting green ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

It’s not clear what was said, although it is unlikely they were walking through the latest episode of House of the Dragon.

But was it getting ‘into it’, as was suggested by one account on Twitter?

Golf writer Dan Rapaport seemed to have a better take, as he said: “Only in golf is this “getting into it.” Two men talking with opinions. Other sports laughing lol.”

The tournament is now underway, and finally golf can do the talking.

