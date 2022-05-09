Defending champion Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have been listed on the PGA Championship field list for the year's second major.

Mickelson announced in February he would take a break from golf after making controversial comments about the Saudi-backed golf league.

Ad

The author of an unauthorised biography on the six-time major champion said Mickelson told him he was willing to look beyond Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

Golf 'I will be there' - Woods plans to play 150th Championship at St Andrews 11/04/2022 AT 08:39

Mickelsaon called the Saudis "scary motherf***ers" and said he was presented "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".

Saudi Arabia's government denied the accusations of human rights abuses and Mickelson apologised for the comments before taking a break from golf.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments who are behind the new competition, said Mickelson's comments had done their plans damage.

"There’s no question [Mickelson’s comments] hurt," Norman told ESPN.

"It hurt a lot of aspects. It hurt the PGA Tour. It hurt us. It hurt the game of golf. It hurt Phil. So yeah, across all fronts.

"It wasn’t just specifically to us. But it definitely created negative momentum against us."

Fifteen-time major winner Woods has only competed once since he nearly lost his right leg in a car accident in February 2021. He featured at last month's Masters where he finished 13-over par for the week and in 47th place.

Woods has said he plans to play at the British Open at St Andrews in July and played a practice round at Southern Hills - the major's venue this year - last month.

Woods won the PGA Championship the last time it was held at Southern Hills in 2007.

Although both players are on Monday's field list, it does not mean they are committed to being in Tulsa next week.

Masters 'Cried like a baby' – Scheffler wins 86th Masters as McIlroy roars back to claim second 10/04/2022 AT 23:12