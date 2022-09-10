Golf resumed at the BMW PGA Championship, but Wentworth fell silent at 9:50am to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Thirty players returned early on Saturday morning to complete their first rounds, while the second round got underway at the same time.

Play was paused at 9:50am, as a two-minute silence was observed by all those in the grounds at Wentworth.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “Yesterday we had a number of conversations with DCMS and saw the guidance that came from the Palace.

"Most of the conversations that I had were with the England and Wales Cricket Board and we both felt that bringing people together at this particular time, having both had the honour and respect of the day of cancellation on Friday, was the right decision and the right thing to do.

"I have heard from so many players that want to honour Her Majesty and felt that playing was the right way to do it."

