Brazilian Luiza Altmann is ready to bring the carnival atmosphere from home to Hertfordshire and cannot wait for the music to blare out on the first tee.

The University of Miami graduate, 23, is gearing up for a tilt at the London leg of the Aramco Team Series on Thursday and is super excited to get going in the Ladies European Tour event.

The distinctive format, which combines a team and individual competition, is made special by the opportunity provided to UK amateur golfers, who could be the lucky player to hole an event-winning putt on the LET and scoop Altmann and co valuable prize money.

"When you start with the music on the first hole - that sets it all off," said world No.1,132 Altmann.

"It's actually really interesting just to get a different atmosphere from what we are used to.

"It's a different way of playing. I think it makes it more fun for sure, just in a way that you are not playing against every single player.

"It's a team and you are playing with each other. It's one of the most fun events there is."

"I am super excited to be here, honestly it's such a great opportunity and pleasure just to be a part of Aramco Team Series."

A draft system will give amateur players the once-in-a-lifetime chance to join forces with three elite LET stars and Altmann is relishing the chance to tee it up with a part-timer.

"I feel like they can bring a more relaxed atmosphere, since it's not their profession," she said.

"They bring a different perspective to the game, have more fun, be more relaxed and just play golf.

"Absolutely [I will help them], since it's a team event we are here to help each other."

Altmann became Brazil's No.1 golfer aged just 15 and after having the scores in the Euros read out by her flight attendants on the way into England - is hoping to show the South American nation can also pack a punch on the golf course.

"I've had a couple of good starts, but I haven't been able to finish the way I want the last few events," she added.

"But I know my game is going in the right direction and I hope that this tournament reflects that.

"I would like to have a lot of fun, results I can't really control.

"I would love to win the team event and hoping for a top 10 or top 15 on the individual which would be amazing."

Players will duel it out for a cool $1million prize pot on the Hertfordshire fairways, with the London leg kicking off a set of five LET events sponsored by Aramco in the USA, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The LET field will take to courses in Sotogrande (August 5 to 7), New York (October 14 to 16) and Jeddah (November 10-12), with the Jeddah event taking place just days after the Aramco Saudi Ladies International - presented by Public Investment Fund - from November 4 to 7.

And Altmann thinks the hefty purse can help develop the women's game.

"It's one of the biggest purses that we have on tour and it makes it more interesting," she explained.

"Not in the way that you play for money - but it helps improve the game and bring women's golf to a different level. It's really exciting."

