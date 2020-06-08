Golf

Britain's Rose sponsors new women's series

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Former world number one Justin Rose and his wife Kate are to sponsor a new women's series in Britain starting this month.

The Rose Ladies Series will comprise seven one-day events for British professionals, beginning on June 18 at Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club in Hampshire.

One of the tournaments will take place at Royal St George's that was supposed to host the British Open this year. No fans will be allowed but Sky Sports will broadcast the events.

Golf

Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

YESTERDAY AT 06:02

Rose, the reigning Olympic champion, said he felt compelled to get involved because while he is preparing to make a return to the PGA Tour this week, women's professional golf tournaments will not resume until late July.

"Professional sports people are not machines -- we cannot just power on and go. We have to nurture our skills in order to rely on them when needed; usually under pressure," the 39-year-old told the Ladies European Tour website.

"My wife and I felt it was an opportunity for us to help where we can. The prize money will be modest but we hope that the series will give our talented lady golfers the opportunity to showcase their skills.

"Golf has given me so much. As most of my followers know, I had my struggles early in my career, but at least I did not have to face a pandemic! I was still able to play.

"To be denied the opportunity to work or to play for months on end is very challenging, both physically and mentally."

The series was jointly devised by Ladies European Tour player Liz Young and Brockenhurst Manor head pro Jason MacNiven but until the Roses stepped in it was without a sponsor.

Women's professional golf tournaments on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour remain suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to resume in late July. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Golf

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

05/06/2020 AT 21:44
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

YESTERDAY AT 06:02
Golf

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

05/06/2020 AT 21:44
Golf

Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid COVID-19

05/06/2020 AT 20:34
Golf

REFILE-Golf-Montgomerie welcomes European Tour return despite smaller prize pots

05/06/2020 AT 02:55

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAsian Tour targets September return in South Korea
Next articleRugby union-English clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports