The Evian Championship served up final-day drama once again, as Brooke Henderson overcame a massive wobble to clinch the fourth major of the season.

After Minjee Lee came from seven strokes back to win last year, no one expected a procession for Henderson.

But few expected the drama that played out in the French Alps on Sunday, as the Canadian threw away a lead only to battle back and secure her second major title.

The driving was excellent again, but the putter stalled - with Henderson looking extremely nervous on the greens. But she stuck in and made a birdie on 18 to secure the title.

The drama started early on, as Henderson - who had been brilliant on the greens for three days - three-putted the first.

Final Leaderboard

1. Brooke Henderson, 17-under

2. Sophia Schubert, 16-under

T3. Mao Saigo, 15-under

T3. Lydia Ko, 15-under

T3. Charley Hull, 15-under

T3. Hyo Joo Kim, 15-under

T3. Carlota Ciganda, 15-under

T8. Linn Grant, 13-under

T8. Georgia Hall, 13-under

T8. Jin Youg Ko, 13-under

T8. Atthaya Thitikul, 13-under

T8. Nelly Korda, 13-under

T8. Sei Young Kim, 13-under

Y8. So Yeon Ryu, 13-under

That came shortly after Nelly Korda had birdied her opening two holes to raise hope of a final-day charge from the American.

Those hopes took a blow on the sixth, where she made a double bogey. That told only part of the story, as a wayward shot went into the trees and the ball was picked up by a spectator

Korda’s eventful day continued with an eagle from the bunker on nine, but she made nothing on the back nine and finished on 14-under.

As Henderson stalled, players made forward moves and mid-way through the back nine a host of players were tied for the lead.

Sophia Schubert, a player without a win on the LPGA Tour to her name, was the first to break free of the pack. She was hugely impressive on the greens, and birdies on 11, 12 and 15 took her into the lead at 16-under.

The three-putt on the first from Henderson came as a surprise. A four-putt on six was a shock to the system, and sent her back to 14-under at that stage.

The likes of Mao Saigo, Korda and Charley Hull were brought back into the hunt, but Henderson got things back on track with birdies and 14 and 15 to join Schubert at the top.

Schubert, one group ahead of Henderson, had a putt to get to 17-under on the last but it missed to the left.

Henderson knew what was needed, a birdie on 18 to take the title. She played the par five as a three-shot hole and her wedge approach was superb, coming to rest nine feet from the hole.

Brilliant putting got her in position to close out the win, and it was fitting that after some wobbles on Sunday, the short stick came good as the birdie putt dropped to secure Henderson a second major win, following up her the PGA Championship success in 2016.

Henderson took some time out of the game earlier in the year, and she has admitted it allowed her to regain focus.

“I worked a lot with my sister (Brittany, who is also her caddie) and my dad, who is my coach,” Henderson said. “Spending time at home with my mum really helped and allowed me to get some perspective and put my head in the right place so I could come back out and compete.

“I think it was just getting the right mindset.”

