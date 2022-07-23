Brooke Henderson retained her grip on the Evian Championship, as she put playing partner Nelly Korda in the shade.

The Canadian began the day with a three-shot lead , and will go into the final 18 holes with a two-stroke advantage over So Yeon Ryu after a display of controlled golf.

Henderson changed her driver earlier in the year and it took her some time to settle on her new equipment.

It would take a brave person to take this one out of her hands, as it has been the backbone of her impressive play in the French Alps. Time and again over the first three days, she has struck the ball and immediately picked up the tee - so confident the ball was heading down the fairway.

From the fairways, it allowed her to take aim and set up birdie opportunities with a red-hot putter.

It was a pretty lethal cocktail, summed up by her birdie on 14.

Birdies are important, but par saves are as valuable to keep momentum and Henderson knocked in a stunner on 17 to keep herself at 17-under.

She showed the first signs of nerves when missing a short putt on 18 for a birdie, but signed for a 68.

Ryu will in the final paring alongside Henderson after firing a 65 to move to 15-under.

Sophia Schubert, Carlota Ciganda and Sei Young Kim head the chase behind the leading two.

Jeongeun Lee6 was overhauled despite holding a six-shot lead 12 months ago, so much can change on Sunday and the chasing pack will retain hope.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Brooke Henderson, 17-under

2. So Yeon Ryu, 15-under

3. Sophia Schubert, 13-under

T4. Carlota Ciganda, 12-under

T4. Sei Young Kim, 12-under

T6. Jin Young Ko, 11-under

T6. Charley Hull, 11-under

T6. Nelly Korda, 11-under

T6. Hyo Joo Kim, 11-under

T6. Atthaya Thitikul, 11-under

Korda could not keep pace with Henderson, with the American struggling on the greens. She made three bogeys and three birdies, albeit she nearly missed from three feet on 16 after a stunning tee shot. She made birdie on 18 to get to 11-under, but if Korda is to contend on Sunday she will need to find her best on the greens.

Charley Hull suffered the setback of a double bogey on the sixth, but she roared back into contention on the back nine.

The highlight of the round was a brilliant hole-out eagle from the fairway on 11, to leave her on 11-under, and she will look to go low on Sunday.

“I feel quite relaxed on the course,” Hull said. “The way the course is playing suits me and I am in a good headspace.”

Asked about what she needs to do on Sunday, Hull said: “I need some more twos!

"I need to keep patient. Anything can happen on this golf course and there are birdie opportunities out there.”

Albana Valenzuela was brought up on the other side of Lake Geneva in Switzerland, and she gave those who made the trip across plenty to cheer about with a sizzling round of 64 to move into contention on 10-under.

