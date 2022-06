Golf

Brooks Koepka hits back at Rory McIlroy for calling him 'duplicitous'

The LIV Golf Invitational will arrive on U.S. soil this week with its second event in Portland, Oregon. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has labelled the players who have joined the LIV Golf Series "duplicitous" for the way they have handled their breakaway.

00:00:56, Yesterday at 06:41