Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to the unorthodox approach, and has revealed he will go on another muscle-gaining mission in the off-season.

DeChambeau’s campaign drew to a close on Saturday, as he lost in extra holes to Louis Oosthuizen to see his Crushers crash out of the LIV Golf Team Championship event at Doral in Miami this week.

Ad

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has not yet been confirmed, other than there will be 14 events, but there is likely to be a hiatus of a number of months.

Golf 'I know it will get figured out' - DeChambeau makes claim on PGA ban for LIV golfers 03/08/2022 AT 15:24

And DeChambeau is intending on bulking up in a bid to add more yards to his game.

The 2020 US Open champion is no stranger to piling on the pounds, as he emerged from the first Covid lockdown in 2020 with a transformed body.

He piled on a huge amount of weight, which helped him transform his game and blast the ball massive distances.

DeChambeau won the US Open after his body change, but was later beset with injuries as he strived for extra yards.

He regrets how he went about transforming his body the first time, and says lessons have been learned which he will implement over the next few months.

"I'm going to get longer, but in a healthy way this time," DeChambeau told Golf Digest. "I'm excited about that.

“The last time I did it, I put on a lot of fat.

"What I want to do is stay lean but gain two to three pounds of muscle by really working hard and get to whole other level of strength."

The length DeChambeau added to his game between 2019 and 2020 helped him become a major champion, but it also opened up his interest in the long-drive competitions.

His initial dalliance was not successful, but he is known for his forensic approach to the sport and earlier in October he came close to winning the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships.

The 29-year-old made it into the final of the event where he hit a 406-yard bomb. But he was eclipsed by Germany’s Martin Borgmeier who launched the winning ball a mammoth 426 yards.

Borgmeier praised Dechambeau for putting the niche event in the public eye, and has suggested a victory could come his way.

The near-miss is sure to push DeChambeau on, and the winter muscle gains could set him up for Long Drive Championship success.

PGA Championship DeChambeau withdraws from US PGA Championship - not 'ready to compete at golf’s highest level' 19/05/2022 AT 07:42