Adam Schenk is firmly in contention at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which is a notable achievement for a man who forgot his clubs.
Tales of golfers ranting at airlines on social media about lost clubs are commonplace, but on this occasion Schenk had only himself to blame.
The American was driven to the airport by his wife for his flight to Bermuda for the PGA Tour’s stop off in the North Atlantic.
But it was a wasted journey as when Schenk went to get his clubs out of the car, he realised they had never left his garage.
Schenk and his wife made the return journey, and he subsequently missed his fight and had to re-book on a later plane.
The troubled passage did not faze Schenk, as he fired a 63 in his opening round, and followed it up with a 66 to get to 13-under at the halfway point.
Second Round Leaderboard
- 1. Ben Crane, 14-under
- T2. Adam Schenk, 13-under
- T2. Aaron Baddeley, 13-under
- T2. Robby Shelton, 13-under
- T2. Ben Griffin, 13-under
- T2. Austin Smotherman, 13-under
- T7. Seamus Power, 12-under
- T7. Kevin Yu, 12-under
- T7. Zecheng Du, 12-under
- T7. Nico Echavarria, 12-under
- T7. Dylan Wu, 12-under
But between his two rounds, the secret was out as Schenk’s wife let the world know of his pre-flight lapse.
“Nice round for a guy that missed his flight on Monday morning because he forgot his golf clubs at home when we left for the airport,” Kourtney Schenk wrote on Twitter.
“Nobody’s ever done that before,” Schenk said after his second round on Friday. “I mean, it was bad.
“We packed our car at 5am or so and we went inside to say goodbye to our dog, Bunker. I walked right past the clubs that were packed in the garage.”
Schenk would have been happy with his early tee time on Friday, as the weather turned nasty for the later starters.
As the afternoon starters began their rounds, the sight of a big, grey cloud out in the Atlantic set alarm bells ringing.
It arrived about 2:30pm local time, and made play impossible for about 15 minutes.
The storm swiftly pushed through, but the wind that was non-existent and made for easy scoring on Thursday hung around.
The greens were receptive, but the wind made conditions difficult and the scoring was not as good in the afternoon.
Ben Crane was another early starter to make hay, as he posted a 62 to get to the top of the leaderboard at 14-under.
Ireland’s Seamus Power posted a 65 for the second day in a row to get to 12-under, while Belgium’s Thomas Detry did well to battle the conditions in the afternoon to sign for a 67 to move to 11-under.
Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will not be in action at the weekend after missing the cut following a round of 72.
