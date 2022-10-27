American golfer Grayson Murray was forced to withdraw from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after picking up a number of injuries in a road accident.

According to a report by Golfweek, Murray was riding a scooter back from the beach when he collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and was thrown into the road.

“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment,” a police spokesman told the Royal Gazette. “Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision.

“One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands. Both visitors are in Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament.”

The 29-year-old required 50 stitches, 25 of which were to his face, while he said he feared he may have suffered ligament damage to his left knee.

Also involved in the crash was Murray’s caddie Douglas Schwimer, but he escaped without serious injury.

Murray lost consciousness but said that if it were not for the injuries to his hand and knee he would have tried to play at Port Royal this week.

Instead, he was forced to withdraw and is due to return to his native North Carolina on Friday - at which point he will visit a specialist for an assessment on his knee.

Murray’s withdrawal handed a spot in the tournament to Johnson Wagner and with no caddie options available to him, he enlisted the services of Schwimer.

Schwimer was given the green light to take on bag duties for Johnson by Wagner.

Wagner made a solid start to the tournament, and came close to holing out from the fairway on the 10th hole.

It has been a mixed year for Murray, who suffered a meltdown during the final round of the US Open.

He tossed his putter away after a quadruple bogey, while a little later in the round he snapped a club over his knee.

His closing round of 80 was the worst of the final day, and only one other person finished below him.

