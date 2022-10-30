Seamus Power overcame some shaky moments to secure his second win on the PGA Tour with victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Irishman has been a late bloomer on the professional scene, but after breaking his duck with victory at the Barbasol Championship in 2021, he followed up a year later at Port Royal.

Ad

Asked for his feelings on securing his second win, Power said: “It is completely different, but just as special.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Power surges to the front on wind-swept day at Port Royal YESTERDAY AT 21:56

“It is hard, I play a lot of tournaments and it is only my second win in I don’t know how many events.

“It is amazing, it is special and is going to take a while to settle in. I am over the moon.”

It was a week of contrasting weather in the North Atlantic, as the normally strong wind did not blow on Thursday and Friday.

Final Leaderboard

1. Seamus Power, 19-under

2. Thomas Detry, 18-under

T3. Patrick Rodgers, 17-under

T3. Kevin Yu, 17-under

T3. Ben Griffin, 17-under

T6. Denny McCarthy, 16-under

T6. Aaron Baddeley, 16-under

It returned on Saturday, to the delight of Power who was brought up on the wind-swept Links courses of Ireland.

The lead changed hands early on, with Griffin moving in front after birdies on one and two.

Mickelson claims LIV Golf has made 'remarkable' progress over last 6 months

Griffin looked the stronger of the two when moving to five-under for his round after back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11. But his challenge fell apart with an awful run from the 12th hole onwards.

Four bogeys and a double bogey from 12 to 16 saw him tumble out of the lead and down the standings.

Power was handed the lead on the 14th, but he did not make things easy for himself with bogeys on 15 and 16.

At that point, Power’s biggest challenger was sat in the clubhouse, as Belgium’s Thomas Detry holed out from a bunker on the 18th to set the target at 18-under.

On the 17th tee, Power held a one-shot advantage and to his relief, he got up and down from the fringe on the par-five for a birdie to secure a cushion down 18.

The 35-year-old required the buffer as me made a bogey on the final hole, but it was enough to secure the win, boost his world ranking and fire him into Ryder Cup contention.

“It was always going to be a tale of two sides today,” Power said. “You were always going to make some birdies on the front and it was going to be hard coming in.

“It was hard, and I made hard work of it, but I’m delighted to get it done.”

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Schenk forgets clubs and misses flight, surges into contention in Bermuda 28/10/2022 AT 21:46