Which putter Scottie Scheffler has in the bag will be one of the key questions at this week’s Houston Open.
The current Masters champion has been tinkering with his putting, and by extension the short stick he uses, after a frustrating run on the greens.
He had a new model for the opening round of the World Wide Technologies Championship and started well, but after playing as if someone had covered up the hole on Friday and Saturday, Scheffler reverted to the trusted putter that helped propel him to the top of the sport for the final round.
Scheffler needed only 25 putts in his closing round of 62, which lifted him to a tie for third in Mexico.
That result left him just short of reclaiming the world No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy, but he could climb back to the summit at Memorial Park Golf Course this week.
Scheffler played down the importance of the No. 1 ranking, saying such things take care of themselves by virtue of playing well, but you can be sure it is in his thinking.
It’s rare for players not to defend titles, but the current champion will not be in the field this week as Jason Kokrak, who overhauled Scheffler for victory 12 months ago, is suspended from the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf.
While there will be no defending champion to take on, Scheffler will not have things his own way as Tony Finau, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama are in the field.
The Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
A rare stop at a venue where mere mortals can follow in the footsteps of the stars of the PGA Tour, as Memorial Park is a municipal venue meaning if you are prepared to pay (a not extortionate $120 for a weekday, $30 for residents of the area) you can get a tee time.
Memorial Park Golf Course dates back to 1912, when it was a nine-hole venue, before being extended to 18 holes by John Bredemus in 1936.
It hosted PGA Tour events for 12 years through the 1950s and 60s, and underwent a major and expensive renovation in 1995.
Further, extensive redesign work took place prior to being returned to the PGA Tour roster in 2020.
Unsurprisingly, as is the modern way, holes were lengthened while a number of trees were removed and fairways remodelled.
The indication from 12 months ago suggests players who are strong in iron play will flourish, while a decent short game will help as the greens are surrounded by tightly mown run-off areas, so anything off line will meander away from the putting surfaces.
Prize Money: $8.4m (£7.22m), with the winner’s share being $1.35m (£1.1m).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 62 - Scottie Scheffler (2021)
- 72 holes: 270 - Carlos Ortiz (2020)
TV Coverage: The Houston Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021 Jason Kokrak
- 2020 Carlos Ortiz
- 2019 Lanto Griffin
- 2018 Ian Poulter
- 2017 Russell Henley
- 2016 Jim Herman
- 2015 J. B. Holmes
- 2014 Matt Jones
- 2013 D. A. Points
- 2012 Hunter Mahan
- 2011 Phil Mickelson
- 2010 Anthony Kim
- 2009 Paul Casey
- 2008 Johnson Wagner
- 2007 Adam Scott
- 2006 Stuart Appleby
- 2005 Vijay Singh
- 2004 Vijay Singh
- 2003 Fred Couples
- 2002 Vijay Singh
- 2001 Hal Sutton
- 2000 Robert Allenby
Tee Times (Local):
- 6:40am: Ryan Palmer
- 6:40am: Anders Albertson
- 6:40am: Chris Stroud
- 6:40am: Austin Cook
- 6:40am: Jimmy Walker
- 6:40am: Ben Martin
- 6:51am: Kelly Kraft
- 6:51am: Matt Wallace
- 6:51am: Adam Svensson
- 6:51am: Peter Malnati
- 6:51am: Danny Lee
- 6:51am: Alex Noren
- 7:02am:Danny Willett
- 7:02am: Doc Redman
- 7:02am: Sahith Theegala
- 7:02am: Seung-Yul Noh
- 7:02am: Beau Hossler
- 7:02am: Austin Smotherman
- 7:13am: Sam Burns
- 7:13am: Scottie Scheffler
- 7:13am: Taylor Montgomery
- 7:13am: Jim Herman
- 7:13am: Nick Taylor
- 7:13am: Justin Rose
- 7:24am: Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:24am: Sebastian Munoz
- 7:24am: Jason Day
- 7:24am: Luke List
- 7:24am: Richy Werenski
- 7:24am: Zach Johnson
- 7:35am: Erik van Rooyen
- 7:35am: Tyler Duncan
- 7:35am: Francesco Molinari
- 7:35am: Trey Mullinax
- 7:35am: Robert Streb
- 7:35am: Aaron Wise
- 7:46am: Adam Long
- 7:46am: Henrik Norlander
- 7:46am: David Lipsky
- 7:46am: Ryan Armour
- 7:46am: Adam Schenk
- 7:46am: Justin Lower
- 7:57am: Kevin Streelman
- 7:57am: Denny McCarthy
- 7:57am: S.H. Kim
- 7:57am: Russell Knox
- 7:57am: Chesson Hadley
- 7:57am: Byeong Hun An
- 8:08am: Will Gordon
- 8:08am: Michael Gligic
- 8:08am: Philip Knowles
- 8:08am: Robby Shelton
- 8:08am: Harry Hall
- 8:08am: Trevor Werbylo
- 8:19am: Austin Eckroat
- 8:19am: Zecheng Dou
- 8:19am: Carson Young
- 8:19am: MJ Daffue
- 8:19am: Nico Echavarria
- 8:19am: Sean Jacklin
- 8:30am: Scott Harrington
- 8:30am: Erik Barnes
- 8:30am: Travis Vick (a)
- 8:30am: Brandon Matthews
- 8:30am: Brent Grant
- 8:30am: Johannes Veerman
- 11:25am: Maverick McNealy
- 11:25am: Zac Blair
- 11:25am: Stephan Jaeger
- 11:25am: Michael Kim
- 11:25am: John Huh
- 11:25am: Wyndham Clark
- 11:36am: Kevin Tway
- 11:36am: Scott Piercy
- 11:36am: Patrick Rodgers
- 11:36am: Dylan Frittelli
- 11:36am: David Lingmerth
- 11:36am: Mark Hubbard
- 11:47am: Matthew NeSmith
- 11:47am:Davis Riley
- 11:47am:Max McGreevy
- 11:47am:Brendan Steele
- 11:47am:Lee Hodges
- 11:47am:Callum Tarren
- 11:58am: Chad Ramey
- 11:58am: Garrick Higgo
- 11:58am: Stewart Cink
- 11:58am: Russell Henley
- 11:58am: Sepp Straka
- 11:58am: Harris English
- 12:09pm: Ryan Brehm
- 12:09pm: Cameron Champ
- 12:09pm: Gary Woodland
- 12:09pm: Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:09pm: Tony Finau
- 12:09pm: Joel Dahmen
- 12:20pm: Si Woo Kim
- 12:20pm: Martin Laird
- 12:20pm: Keith Mitchell
- 12:20pm: Jason Dufner
- 12:20pm: Emiliano Grillo
- 12:20pm: Nick Watney
- 12:31pm: Andrew Putnam
- 12:31pm: Taylor Pendrith
- 12:31pm: Brandon Wu
- 12:31pm: Charley Hoffman
- 12:31pm: Taylor Moore
- 12:31pm: Aaron Rai
- 12:42pm: Kramer Hickok
- 12:42pm: Alex Smalley
- 12:42pm: Matthias Schwab
- 12:42pm: Adam Hadwin
- 12:42pm: James Hahn
- 12:42pm: Justin Suh
- 12:53pm: Tano Goya
- 12:53pm: Tyson Alexander
- 12:53pm: Carl Yuan
- 12:53pm: Ben Griffin
- 12:53pm: Kyle Westmoreland
- 12:53pm: Cole Hammer
- 1:04pm: Davis Thompson
- 1:04pm: Kevin Roy
- 1:04pm: Walker Lee
- 1:04pm: Dean Burmester
- 1:04pm: Paul Haley II
- 1:04pm: Zack Fischer
- 1:15pm: Eric Cole
- 1:15pm: Augusto Nunez
- 1:15pm: Lukas Euler
- 1:15pm: Joseph Bramlett
- 1:15pm: Ben Taylor
- 1:15pm: Ben Kern
