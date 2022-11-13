Tony Finau’s stellar 2022 continued, as he wrapped up his third win of the year with a wire-to-wire success at the Houston Open.

It may be a new season, but in the current calendar year Finau has begun to realise his potential - and victory in Houston was his third on the PGA Tour.

He was in danger of becoming the nearly man of golf, after a series of second-placed finishes. But he has not looked back since winning the 3M Open in July

The man from Utah has easy power, and he adapted his game to suit the conditions in Texas.

The weather shifted markedly from the first two rounds to the final 36 holes, with a cold wind impacting on distances.

“It feels great,” Finau said. “I did not know if I had it in me today. It was one of those days where I fought and fought, and made a lot of nice putts on the front nine to calm me.

“I have never been in this position before with that big a lead, a lot of new nerves.

“Overall as the round went on I felt better and happy to get the W today.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Tony Finau, 16-under

2. Tyson Alexander, 12-under

3. Ben Taylor, 11-under

T4. Trey Mullinax, eight-under

T4. Alex Smalley, eight-under

T4. Alex Noren, eight-under

T7. Adam Hadwin, seven-under

T7. Aron Rai, seven-under

Ben Taylor began the day within four shots of Finau after a fine effort on Saturday, but he swiftly saw the leader head off into the distance thanks to birdies on two and five, the first courtesy of a 15-foot putt and the second after an arrow of an approach to six feet.

Controlled golf on Saturday helped Finau cement a cushion. With that cushion at his disposal, he pushed on in the final round.

As well as his brilliant, controlled driving and iron play, Finau has become a superb putter.

A monster from 40-feet for birdie on eight was followed by a 20-footer on nine as he turned in 31 strokes and opened up an eight-stroke lead.

Finau proved he was human by making his first bogey since the 14th hole of round two with a rare error with an approach from the fairway on the 10th.

With a huge lead in his pocket, the competitive juices seemed to ebb from Finau who made back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15 to see his lead drop to five.

His ball speed off the tee on 16 increased considerably, as he fired a huge drive down the right side of the fairway, and he closed out a round of 69 to secure a dominant win.

Scottie Scheffler had the incentive of knowing a win this week would take him back to world No. 1, but he produced patchy golf and his closing 67 was only good enough for a share of ninth - albeit he ended on a high by holing from the bunker on 18.

Justin Rose was in the final group on Sunday after some improved play, but he slipped back into the pack on Sunday and finished on six-under after a round of 72.

