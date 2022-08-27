Rory McIlroy has said there would be no bad blood between himself and Cameron Smith should the Australian choose to defect to LIV Golf.
Open champion Smith has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi-funded league, and he has done nothing to dampen the flames by refusing to comment on the reports in recent press conferences.
It has been suggested Smith’s move to LIV could be confirmed next week following the conclusion of the Tour Championship.
Smith and McIlroy were paired together for the first two rounds of the Tour Championship at East Lake, and there seemed no animosity as they chatted fairly regularly.
McIlroy confirmed he called Smith after his Open Championship win at St Andrews to outline the plans that were being discussed for the PGA Tour - which were confirmed on Wednesday with a number of lucrative events added to the roster.
If reports are to be believed, Smith has already signed for LIV so the announcement has come too late to change his mind.
McIlroy has been one of the biggest critics of LIV, but would not change his opinion of Smith as a person - although he would disagree with his position.
“Cam and I get on really well and we always have,” McIlroy said.
“Again, no matter what decisions are made or what choices are made by anyone, it doesn’t make them a bad person. Does it make me disagree with them? Of course it does. But I disagree with a lot of people that I like and love.
“If anything, he’s a really good guy to play with because he plays pretty quick, and he has a nice rhythm. So it’s a nice pairing.”
McIlroy is nine shots off the pace of Scottie Scheffler after two rounds of the Tour Championship, with Cameron Smith four further back.
